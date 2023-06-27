Huntington Beach celebrates Fourth of July with annual parade

The July 4th parade returned to Huntington Beach in 2022 for the 118th annual celebration.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the nation's largest Independence Day celebrations, the 4th of July Parade in Huntington Beach, will take place on Tuesday.

Now in its 119th year, the celebration will include marching bands, colorful floats, military tributes and lots of star-spangled patriotism on parade.

Our live parade coverage will be hosted by David Ono and Coleen Sullivan, Tuesday at 10am. Catch it all on ABC7 and on the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Google TV.