The firefighters were rushed to the hospital after feeling some sort of burning sensation on their faces, authorities said.

5 firefighters hospitalized after fire breaks out at illegal cannabis operation, officials say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five firefighters were hospitalized Saturday after a massive fire broke out at a two-story downtown commercial building that was housing an illegal cannabis operation, authorities said.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a building on Newton Street, a few blocks north of 10 Freeway, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the firefighters were rushed to the hospital after feeling some sort of burning sensation on their faces. They have since been released.

A pair of cadaver-detection dog teams were called to the scene "to address unconfirmed reports that one or more persons may have been within the now-heavily damaged building at the time of the fire,'' the fire department said.

According to investigators, they found no indication of human remains and there have been no reports of any missing people.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.