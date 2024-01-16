Sun Valley traffic snarled due to overturned big rig on NB 5 Freeway

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley experienced a major traffic backup Tuesday morning after a big rig rolled over.

The collision was reported around 4 a.m. on the interstate, just south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of all lanes as crews worked to clean up the debris.

AIR7 HD captured traffic backed up until Hollywood Way. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.