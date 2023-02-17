2 killed in fiery crash involving semitruck on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley; all southbound lanes closed

A fatal crash involving a semitruck forced the closure of all southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash that forced the closure of all southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway on Friday morning in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The two-vehicle collision was reported just after 5 a.m. at the 170 Freeway interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.

A fire erupted when the big rig collided with a white van that was stalled in lanes, according to a CHP incident log. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames.

It was unclear whether the deceased were occupants of the semitruck or the van. They were were not immediately identified.

Traffic on the southbound 5 Freeway was backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the scene. Morning commuters were being diverted onto the southbound 170 Freeway.

No estimate was given of when lanes would be reopened.