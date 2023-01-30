WATCH LIVE

CHP escorting traffic on 5 Freeway through the Grapevine due to snowfall

ByJaysha Patel KABC logo
Monday, January 30, 2023 12:59PM
LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Monday morning due to light snowfall brought on by a cold winter storm.

The freeway was not shut down, but officials urged drivers to stay behind escort vehicles and travel slowly.

Snow flurries started falling across the Grapevine area, which could get up to 2 to 3 inches of snow. Highways 14, near Acton, and 33, north of Ojai, could also see snowfall through the afternoon.

In the Inland Empire near the Cajon Pass, the same concerns were growing for I-15 drivers as snow was expected there as well. Snow plows were seen being used in Wrightwood as the snow began to fall Sunday.

Many residents were headed out to the mountains to enjoy the winter weather, but if Big Bear or Running Springs are in your plans, chains are a must.

Residents are urged to monitor road conditions, especially in mountain communities.

