1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash involving big rig on 5 Freeway in Irvine

One person was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned big rig on the southbound 5 Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Saturday morning in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine that involved an overturned semi-truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 a.m near Jamboree Road, prompting the shutdown of all southbound lanes on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Responding firefighter-paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The deceased was not immediately identified.

News video from the scene shows firefighters using electrical saws to cut open the roof of the overturned tractor-trailer, ventilating the fire and giving them access to the flames.

All lanes were reopened as of 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.