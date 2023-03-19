Debris from falling from sinkhole closes several lanes on 5 Freeway in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. -- A sinkhole on the southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale on Saturday evening sent chunks of concrete falling onto Western Avenue, forcing the closure of freeway lanes and the roadway below.

Caltrans District 7 tweeted about 9 p.m. that repairs were underway.

The falling concrete was reported at 5:34 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Glendale police officers quickly responded, reporting concrete was "actively falling" from a one-foot-by-one-foot hole in the middle of the freeway, according to the CHP log. It appeared to grow to two-feet-by-two-feet by 6:10 p.m.

Caltrans workers responded to a sinkhole on the 5 Freeway in Glendale that sent chunks of falling debris onto the street below. KABC

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:08 p.m. shutting down all southbound freeway lanes, and Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western between Flower and Lake streets.

The Western Avenue on-ramp to the southbound Golden State Freeway was reopened at 7:30 p.m. and the HOV and fast lane were reopened at 7:49 p.m. The Western off-ramp and lanes 2, 3 and 4 remained closed.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.