210 Fwy in Sylmar shut down by rapidly-growing brush fire threatening homes, power lines

#MANDATORYEVACUATION for #Saddleridgefire in effect for Oakridge Estates (north of the 210) as shown in the map in this link.https://t.co/0kdujOUhIz

Refer to this link for continued updates — LAFD (@LAFD) October 11, 2019

#UPDATE: We have not seen any burned down houses driving around Yarnell st. Here is video from when the fire first kicked off near the 210. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/NMhKQgNq1V — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 11, 2019

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuation orders were issued after an aggressive brush fire broke out in Sylmar late Thursday night, quickly scorching over 60 acres and burning right up to homes and power lines.The wind-driven fire, deemed the Saddleridge Fire, broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Traffic on the freeway was stopped as flames jumped from the westbound side to the eastbound side, though it was not clear if authorities shut the lanes or if drivers simply stopped ahead of the fire.Evacuation orders were issued for the Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway.Over 280 personnel were on scene battling the blaze, deemed a "Major Emergency" incident by LAFD, the highest classification there is for a fire emergency. Los Angeles and Kern county crews were in unified command for the incident.The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut down power along major transmission lines. However, power lines were rerouted to a different source to avoid any power outages.