Dump truck overturns on 605 Freeway in Whittier; all northbound lanes closed

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A dump truck overturned on the 605 Freeway in Whittier on Thursday morning, spilling its payload of gravel across all lanes and prompting the closure of the northbound side.

The crash, which also involved a pickup truck, was reported at 5:42 a.m. near the Washington Boulevard exit, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

CHP officers briefly opened one lane to allow bottlenecked traffic to pass through, but the entire northbound side was again closed shortly before 7 a.m.

Traffic was backed up for miles as the morning commute got underway.

Southbound lanes remained open but drivers were moving slowly on that side, which was also littered with gravel.

Whether anyone was seriously injured in the crash was unclear.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.