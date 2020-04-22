3.7-magnitude earthquake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, initially listed at 3.8, hit just after midnight at around 12:03 a.m. and was centered about 2 miles from Baldwin Hills and Inglewood. It had a depth of 7 miles.

People felt significant rattling and shaking due to the earthquake in various parts of L.A. According to a USGS map, the shaking was felt over an area stretching from the San Fernando Valley to Anaheim, and from Camarillo to San Bernardino.



The Los Angeles Fire Department has been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
