69-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who and hit and killed a 69-year-old woman while she was crossing the street in Panorama City.

The dark-colored sedan was traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street near Tobias Avenue early Saturday morning and struck the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Witnesses have told us that they believe that the victim, after she was struck by the vehicle, collided with the windshield of that vehicle as well," said Capt. Andrew Neiman with the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.

The victim, identified as Juana de Jesus Rodriguez by the Los Angeles coroner's office, was well-known in the neighborhood and was often seen walking in the area.

Loved ones say Rodriguez was on her way to church when she was killed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There's no excuse for that, to me there's no excuse. You got to always be mindful of other people when you're driving," said Julius Jones.

Investigators say the suspect's car will likely have significant damage to the windshield or front-end of the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8029.
