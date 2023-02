Motorcycle street takeover on 6th Street Bridge briefly halts traffic

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of motorcyclists stopped traffic on both sides of the Sixth Street Bridge Sunday afternoon, causing a jam for a portion of the day.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the group slowly driving on the bridge.

It's unclear if the motorcyclists were attending some sort of event.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division took to Twitter and responded to the video of the takeover and said, "Those involved will be held accountable."