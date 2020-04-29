7 high-risk sex offenders released from Orange County jails; DA's office issues community warning

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced that seven high-risk sex-offenders were recently released early from county jails.The sex offenders were let out this month by Court Commissioner Joseph Dane despite them being charged with tampering with their GPS monitoring devices.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes contended that there was no reason for the early release because jails aren't currently overcrowded, adding that there are steps in place to allow for physical distancing and quarantining of inmates.