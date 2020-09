El Dorado Fire scorches 7,000 acres at 5 percent containment in San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa; evacuations in place

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, North Bench Yucaipa, and Oak Glen. Please evacuate these areas immediately. Are you prepared for an evacuation? #ReadySetGo https://t.co/9WYpATN1mP https://t.co/b1YDYnpYs6 #ElDoradoFire pic.twitter.com/KhOYGGWwbz — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) September 6, 2020

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire exploded to 7,050 acres Sunday near Yucaipa, sending many residents in the area fleeing from their homes under mandatory evacuation orders.The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.Just over an hour later, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to include Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa, which included all residents north of Yucaipa Boulevard, east of Bryant.A massive column of smoke that rose above the flames was visible for miles, and many residents of distant cities posted photos and videos of it on social media.Additional evacuation orders were later issued for Yucaipa residents east of Jefferson Street from Oak Glen Road to Yucaipa Ridge. The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Yucapia Community Center."Traumatized by that whole experience. I've left all my photos and that kind of things already packed and I've got my trailer hooked up," said Oak Glen resident Brenda Ebrahim.Road closures are in place for Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks, and Oak Glen Road between Pine Bench Road and Cherry Croft Drive.As of Sunday morning, the blaze remained at 5% containment. The fire jumped to 2,727 acres overnight before topping 3,000 by late Sunday morning. Cal Fire, said the fire was burning at a "moderate to dangerous" rate of spread.A portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness was closed, and hikers were urged to leave.Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames. Firefighters from multiple agencies were toiling amid a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to the area."These areas are known for wind-shifts, which changes the fire dynamic," said CAL FIRE Capt. Thomas Shoots. "(It) can push the fire back on you when otherwise you'd be totally okay. A lot of interesting dynamics here. You top that off with the extreme terrain that we're dealing with here ... it's pretty extreme."No injuries were reported. Officials did not immediately release details on structural damage.CAL FIRE said nearly 12,500 firefighters were battling 22 major fires in the state. Despite the heat, firefighters were able to contain two major fires in coastal Monterey County.California has seen 900 wildfires since Aug. 15, many of them started by an intense series of thousands of lightning strikes. The blazes have burned more than 1.5 million acres. There have been eight fire deaths and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.The heat wave was expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday. Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease the strain on the state's power grid.The cause of the fire is unknown.