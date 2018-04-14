80 people displaced after fire rips through Anaheim apartment complex

At least 80 people were displaced Saturday night after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Anaheim. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
At least 80 people were displaced Saturday night after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Anaheim.

Authorities said the fire started around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South Rio Vista Street. The four-alarm fire left four people - three adults and one child - suffering minor smoke inhalation and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the scene and it took under two hours to put out.

Residents in the complex said it was a scary situation.

"I started banging on people's doors telling them to get out. Once we evacuated, it was the fire was spreading. It started from the other side of the apartments, but it started moving toward our stages," Dayana Garcia said.

Fire officials said 22 units were damaged, leaving 80 people without homes. The Red Cross stepped in to help the victims.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
