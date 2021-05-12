Windows shot out of 2 vehicles on 91 Freeway in Inland Empire, CHP says

Windows shot out of 2 vehicles on 91 Freeway, CHP says

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a person who shot and shattered the windows of at least two vehicles on the 91 Freeway in the Corona-Riverside area Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol says a white GMC Safari van had a window shot out by a pellet or a BB gun around 6 p.m. as the driver was on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway east of Lincoln Avenue.

Another incident was reported an hour later. The same thing happened to a white Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound, east of Tyler Street. The driver reported hearing a pop, followed by a rear window shattering, according to CHP.

Window shot out of car in Riverside amid recent string of shootings on SoCal roads
Police are investigating yet another shooting on local roads, this time in Riverside.



Investigators later determined the second shooting happened about 10 minutes after the first incident just eight miles apart..

No injuries were reported, and no suspect information could be provided.

On Monday, a string of similar incidents happened during the 5 a.m. hour in the same area of the 91 Freeway near Main Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Several similar shootings have been reported in recent weeks in Los Angeles and Orange counties, including on the 405 Freeway in O.C.

Windows shot out of multiple cars on Orange County freeways in past week, CHP says
Someone shot out the windows of at least two vehicles on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Tuesday - and authorities are looking into multiple similar incidents over the past week.



riversideriverside countycoronashootingfreewaybb gunpellet gun
