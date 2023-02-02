Audio of 911 calls illustrate chaotic moments following Monterey Park mass shooting

The audio of the 911 calls made in the moments after a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 people and wounding 9 others, has been released.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Warning: The audio in the media player above may be disturbing to some.

The audio, released Thursday, illustrates the intense and terrifying moments immediately following the massacre on Jan. 21.

One of the first calls received was from a man who was worried that his girlfriend was shot at the scene.

"Is she breathing? Is she awake?" the operator asks.

"I'm not sure if she's awake or not," the man answers.

Shortly after that another person called 911 from outside the building some two minutes after the gunfire started, according to the audio.

"Somebody is using a gun shooting people inside the studio so we just came out," the man tells the operator, adding that the shooter was reloading his weapon.

"You better send police here right away. He might start shooting again."

The operator then asks if he saw anybody who was hurt and he responds: "I don't know, it happened so fast. Everybody ran away."

When asked if he could provide a description of the gunman, the man says no and adds: "I thought he was using fireworks."

The shooter, identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

There's no clear motive yet for the shooting.