6th Annual CHLA Walk & Play LA returns in-person after two years

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will hold its Sixth Annual Walk & Play L.A. event on Saturday, June 25 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.This is the first in-person Walk and Play L.A. event to be held in two years as the previous ones were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.This year's event will last from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and include a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment and sports activities hosted by professional athletes. Additionally, funds raised through this event will benefit patients at CHLA.Saturday's special guests include CHLA Trustees KOST 103.5 on-air personality Ellen K and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as well as CHLA's President and CEO Paul Viviano and Associate Vice President Dawn Wilcox. Furthermore, ABC7 anchor Coleen Sullivan will serve as the event's emcee.Representatives from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Kings will also be in attendance along with volleyball player Sinjin Smith, singer-songwriter Ava Maybee, actress and musical artist Olivia Sanabia, and the School of Rock, Clippers DJ Dense and finally, Junior Ambassador DJ Blake.. ABC7 viewers can sign up for the event and use promo code ABC22 to receive a $10 discount on registration.