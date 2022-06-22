Children's Hospital Los Angeles

6th Annual CHLA Walk & Play LA returns in-person after two years

By Kirsten Cintigo

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will host its 6th annual Walk and Play L.A this Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will hold its Sixth Annual Walk & Play L.A. event on Saturday, June 25 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This is the first in-person Walk and Play L.A. event to be held in two years as the previous ones were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's event will last from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and include a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment and sports activities hosted by professional athletes. Additionally, funds raised through this event will benefit patients at CHLA.



Saturday's special guests include CHLA Trustees KOST 103.5 on-air personality Ellen K and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as well as CHLA's President and CEO Paul Viviano and Associate Vice President Dawn Wilcox. Furthermore, ABC7 anchor Coleen Sullivan will serve as the event's emcee.

Representatives from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Kings will also be in attendance along with volleyball player Sinjin Smith, singer-songwriter Ava Maybee, actress and musical artist Olivia Sanabia, and the School of Rock, Clippers DJ Dense and finally, Junior Ambassador DJ Blake.

Registration is open to individuals and teams consisting of friends, families and organizations at WalkandPlayLA.org. ABC7 viewers can sign up for the event and use promo code ABC22 to receive a $10 discount on registration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleschildren's healthchildren's hospital los angelessocietycommunity
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES
Children's Hospital LA ranked first for pediatric care in California
Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at CHLA
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Red Cross declares national blood crisis amid Omicron surge
TOP STORIES
Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera
Stolen car reaches speeds over 100 mph in wild chase through South Bay
Video: Thunder, lightning and rain hit parts of SoCal
Slain El Monte officer posthumously promoted to rank of sergeant
How sex could play a role in developing long COVID: Study
Chase ends in gunfire along 10 near Redlands; all lanes reopened
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren among honorary Oscar recipients
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
Palmdale man murdered in car next to his son on Father's Day
Monsoonal moisture brings thunder, lightning to SoCal Wednesday
Lightning closes beaches from Newport Pier to Corona del Mar
More TOP STORIES News