Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 31

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Tuesday, March 31.
The number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 800,000 worldwide, with the U.S. leading the total at over 164,000 cases. New models from the University of Washington estimate California will reach its peak of cases at the end of April.
LA County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county has seen an additional 10 deaths and 548 new cases since the previous day's report. The county now has seen a total of 54 deaths and 3,011 cases. She noted the number of cases has more than tripled in less than a week.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the county's emergency operations. The move is based on a report on the communications efforts after the 2018 Woolsey Fire and comes as more cases of the novel coronavirus in the county are reported each day.
Some Whole Foods workers planned a "sick out" strike Tuesday to demand better conditions during the coronavirus crisis. This will be the first time employees have staged a strike of this scale in 39 years, since the supermarket chain opened. Workers are protesting what they claim to be a lack of protections, with demands that include getting double pay for the hazards of working during the outbreak.
Riverside County's first private drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 opened in Hemet on Tuesday. The testing site, which is operated by Hemet Global Medical Center, will be available to referred patients, those experiencing severe symptoms or elderly patients, who considered most at risk for the virus.
