Enter for your chance to win a family (4)-night Disney Wish Cruise Vacation!

On The Red Carpet is giving you a chance to win a family (4)-night Disney Wish Cruise Vacation!

Disney Cruise line's newest ship, Disney Wish, brings to life the fantastical stories you know and love like never before. Enter the Star Wars Universe in this first-of-its-kind immersive experience set on board a starship! Experience cinematic dinner theater with "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" a demonstration of powerful superhero technologies at your dinner table.

To learn more about Disney's Wish cruise ship, go to abc7.com/destination

Our Disney Wish Cruise giveaway runs from November 17, 2023 - December 1, 2023(the Sweepstakes Period).

One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a family (4)-night (4)-person Disney Wish Cruise Vacation!

Watch "On The Red Carpet Presents: Wish" airing on select ABC stations or stream it OnTheRedCarpet.com to get the SECRET WORD, once you have it, go to Destination.abc and enter for your chance to win.

Here's where to watch:

New York: ABC7 Sunday, December, 31 at 4:00am.

Los Angeles: ABC7 Sunday, November, 19 at 6:30pm. Encore airing on Thanksgiving Day at 11:30am.

Chicago: ABC7 Sunday, November, 26 at 4:00pm.

Philadelphia: ABC6 Sunday, November, 26 at 4:30am.

San Francisco: ABC7 Saturday, November, 18 at 9:30pm.

Houston: ABC13 Sunday, December, 10 at 12:00am

Raleigh-Durham: ABC11 Sunday, November, 26 at 6:30pm.

Fresno: ABC30 Sunday, November, 19 at 6:30pm.

You can also stream the show beginning November 18 on select ABC station streaming channels. Or stream anytime at OnTheRedCarpet.com

Once you have the "SECRET CODE" enter below:

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.