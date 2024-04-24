Fiesta Broadway returns to Downtown LA

Kick of your Cinco de Mayo celebrations with the return of Fiesta Broadway! Los Angeles' biggest Latino festival is back to celebrate Hispanicity in a big way on its 31st anniversary.

On Sunday, April 28, Broadway will be the epicenter of fun and the biggest celebration in the city, starting at 1st Street and along 5 blocks along Broadway and Hill.

The festival features family-friendly activities like the Kid Play Zone, a children's play area by PlayLA; GASTRONOMY: Latin culinary delights ranging from tacos and carne asadas to pupusas and arepas and Mexican Lucha Libre live!

The event is presented by UNO Productions and All Access Talent in collaboration with the City of Los Angeles and the 14th Municipal District.

Other festival highlights include concerts by top entertainers like Alex Lora, of the acclaimed group El Tri, who will be El Gran Mariscal this year.

The event is ticketed please visit their website for ticket info.

Learn more at fiesta-broadway.com.