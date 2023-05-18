Fiesta Hermosa returns for Memorial Day concerts, carnival

One of Southern California's largest arts and crafts festival is returning beachside for Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will take place throughout the entire downtown Hermosa Beach area from Pacific Coast Highway to the beach from May 27-29, and will feature family-friendly activities such as live music, food and beverages, local retail and vendor promotions, and carnival rides and games. To accommodate all attendees, the event is free and open tot he public with free shuttle parking.

For 52 years, Fiesta Hermosa has been filling Hermosa's streets with art, music, and fun. It was originally named Fiesta de las Artes and welcomed visitors to the beach to shop and enjoy the art.

"Most exciting this year is the news of our carnival relocation to upper Pier Avenue" President/CEO Jessica Accamando said in a press release. "Rides, games and a petting zoo will be located just east of the Makers Mercado in order to make access to the carnival easier and include all of the businesses along Pier Avenue."

Other festival highlights include this year's carnival having live music brought by the South Bay Music Connection featuring local young musicians.

The festival's beach concert lineup includes Jeremy Buck, Missus Jones (Amy Winehouse tribute), The Long Run (an Eagles tribute) Peace Frog (Doors tribute), K-Tel Allstars, Forever Rod (Rod Stewart tribute) and more.

Additional activities include Sunset Vibes Silent Disco on Saturday, Comedy and Magic Club shows on Saturday and Sunday and a Memorial Day ceremony on the beach stage on Monday.

For visitors, Upper Pier Ave. will have street closures for the festival between Bard and Monterey Blvd.

To see a map of Fiesta Hermosa and learn more, visit fiestahermosa.net