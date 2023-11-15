Hermosa for the Holidays event features tree lighting and carnival

The 3rd annual Hermosa for the Holidays event is a two-day, open-air winter wonderland at the beach.

The festival features family-friendly activities, a holiday open house, and a tree lighting ceremony the weekend of November 18 & 19.

The event is presented by the Hermosa Beach Chamber Foundation and sponsored by the City of Hermosa Beach.

Saturday hours are 12pm-9pm and Sunday hours are 10am-8pm at Pier Plaza, with some activations opened 10am-5pm on Hermosa Ave.

This year attendess can expect holiday fun for the entire family with wreath making workshops, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, Rock for Tots concert and photos with Santa.

The event is free and open to the public with free shuttle parking.

Other festival highlights include LA Chargers carnival rides and games, open house local shopping with holiday deals for gifts and live music.

Learn more at hermosaholidays.com.