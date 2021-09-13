Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in SoCal

Local resources

Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in Southern California and throughout the nation.In response to a dramatic increase in local youth violence and high school drop-out rates in 1995, Pasadena Youth Center (PYC) was conceived. Established in 2001 as a 501 c(3) community-based non-profit organization. Our goals are to help youth succeed, with programs designed to enhance academic, social and professional competence, while learning valuable life and job skills. In 2014, Pasadena Youth Center's name was changed to Adelante Youth Alliance (AYA) to better reflect our vision and how we achieve that vision - advancing youth together - with our allies, sponsors and volunteers..CARECEN, the largest Central American immigrant rights organization in the country, empowers Central Americans and all immigrants by defending human and civil rights, working for social and economic justice, and promoting cultural diversity. We envision Los Angeles becoming a place where Central Americans and all other communities live in peace and dignity, enjoying economic well-being, social justice, and political empowerment.CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California is a non-profit, professional organization that aims to promote diversity in the news media by providing encouragement, scholarships and educational programs for Latinos pursuing careers in journalism. The organization's mission is to foster an accurate and fair portrayal of Latinos in the news, and to promote the social, economic and professional advancement of Latino journalists.At the Cesar Chavez Foundation, our mission is to carry on Cesar's life's work of uplifting the lives of Latinos and working families by inspiring and transforming communities through social enterprises that address essential human, cultural and community needs.CHIRLA has become one of the largest and most effective advocates for immigrant rights, organizing, educating and defending immigrants and refugees in the streets, in the courts, and in the halls of power. At CHIRLA, civically engaged immigrants and their families working for a world where they are free to move, participate in democracy, and enjoy human rights.Our mission is to provide quality, affordable, and culturally-sensitive health care and other services to the underserved communities of Greater Los Angeles regardless of their ability to pay by upholding the legacy and tradition of Monseñor Oscar A. Romero. We are driven to educate and empower Salvadoran, and other community members, through community organizing, health education, and social justice and exchange programs in El Salvador.Community Coalition works to help transform the social and economic conditions in South LA that foster addiction, crime, violence and poverty by building a community institution that involves thousands in creating, influencing and changing public policy.The East Los Angeles Women's Center is a leading voice and advocate for survivors and their families affected by sexual, domestic, and intimate partner violence , HIV/AIDS and the intersection of homelessness . In 1976 a small group of dedicated Latinas in East Los Angeles established the first-in-the-nation bilingual hotline for Spanish-speaking survivors of sexual assault. Today, ELAWC delivers innovative, comprehensive, culturally-responsive services that build on a foundation of trauma-informed, evidence-based practices designed to heal, support, protect, and empower the communities we serve. Working in collaboration with our partners we also foster the implementation of policies and practices that support social justice and human rights. ELAWC has earned a reputation as a trusted and compassionate resource working to empower and transform lives - and the lives of future generations.HOPE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has focused on empowering our communities through advocacy, Latina leadership training, and increasing knowledge on the contributions Latinas have made to advance the status of women for the past 30 years.It's no secret that for years, people of color - Blacks, Hispanic/Latinos, and Native American Indians - were noticeably absent from the ranks of corporate North America. By June of 1970, it was time to make a change. It was at that time that Frank C. Carr, our late founder, planted the seeds for what INROADS has become today. Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s landmark "I Have a Dream" speech, Frank quit his executive-level corporate day job and committed to taking swift and decisive action to increase ethnically diverse employees in corporate management in the U.S., and to help change the way these candidates gained entry into the business world. The INROADS mission that Frank advanced was - to develop and place talented minority youth in business and industry and prepare them for corporate and community leadership.LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes honors the past, inspires the future, and recognizes the enduring cultural influence of Mexicans, Mexican Americans and all Latinas/Latinos in Los Angeles through transformative exhibitions, programming and educational experiences.The Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization whose mission is to offer the community of East Los Angeles, primarily its K-12 population, with equitable and affordable access to multidisciplinary arts education programs.The services we provide as a cornerstone of arts education are integral to the community's cultural identity. Since its founding in 1945 by Ms. Pearle Irene Odell, LAMusArt has served over 100,000 students, employed over 200 Teaching Artists, and provided over 2,000,000 lessons.The mission of Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) is to advocate for equity, safety, and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer+ community. As a non-profit organization with a strong focus on family acceptance, LGBT equality, and immigration reform; LEA engages Latinx LGBT community leaders and organizations in direct action, organizing to address issues of bullying, homophobia, xenophobia, family separation, violence against youth, homelessness, high health risk behaviors and HIV/AIDS.The Latino Film Institute (LFI) showcases, strengthens, and celebrates the richness of Latino lives by providing a pipeline, platform, and launching pad from our community into the entertainment industry. LFI houses three signature programs: The Youth Cinema Project (YCP), the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), and LatinX in Animation (LXiA).Latino Health Access is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 in Santa Ana, California. We reach out to residents in laundromats, garages, churches and our recently-opened new headquarters to combat serious public health problems plaguing a community of uninsured and under-served families.We train promotores, or community workers, to educate their own neighbors about diabetes, breast cancer, obesity, domestic violence, parenting and more. Each of our programs has been born from needs expressed by our own residents who subsequently engage their neighbors and friends. We hope you will join us in our mission for a more healthy community, whether you come to our morning walks, our afternoon exercise classes or to visit our own park and community center in one of America's densest cities.The Latino Theater Company's (LTC) mission at The Los Angeles Theatre Center (the LATC), is to provide a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; a place where the convergence of people, cultures, and ideas contribute to the future.MALDEF is the nation's leading Latino legal civil rights organization. Our commitment is to protect and defend the rights of all Latinos living in the United States and the constitutional rights of all Americans.The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) is a non-profit, community-based organization that was established in 1963 in order to serve disadvantaged individuals and families in the Los Angeles area. MAOF is the largest Latino-oriented, family services organization in the United States, and has achieved this status by providing high quality social services and programs to those communities where the need is the greatest.The Mar Vista Family Center (MVFC) operates on a sustainable and cooperative model through which families remain involved with the Center across generations from early childhood all the way through adulthood.Through its unique Shared Responsibility Curriculum Model, MVFC has helped transform a community once filled with urban gang violence and unsafe streets into a thriving, healthy community - and given its residents a safe space in which to learn, grow, and lead.The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) is dedicated to the recognition and professional advancement of Hispanics in the news industry. Established in April 1984, NAHJ created a national voice and unified vision for all Hispanic journalists.NALEO Educational Fund is the nation's leading 501(c) (3) non-profit, non-partisan organization that facilitates full Latino participation in the American political process, from citizenship to public service.NALIP seeks to change media culture by advocating and promoting the professional needs of Latinx artists in media. Standing at the forefront of that systemic change, our organization works with industry leaders towards seeing a more inclusive future both on and off screen. While the world has seen some improvement since our founding there is still much work to be done. The Latinx Community continues to be grossly underrepresented within the entertainment industry - and we are here to help ensure we continue to move forward in the right direction.To be the leading business resource for professional development for Latina entrepreneurs, executives, professionals and students in the Inland Empire. To empower Latinas and grow their business and achieve their professional goals through research, education, collaboration, and strategic alliances.SALEF's mission is to promote the civic participation and representation of the Salvadoran and other Latino communities in the U.S., promote the economic development and democracy in El Salvador, as well as to advocate for its economic, educational, and political advancement and growth.Self Help Graphics & Art fosters the creation and advancement of new art works by Chicana/o and Latinx artists through experimental and innovative printmaking techniques and other visual art forms. We are an organization rooted in community; and since 1973, have been at the intersection of arts and social justice, providing a home that fosters the creativity and development of local artists. We establish international collaborations and partnerships nation-wide and create world-wide cultural exchanges.Our mission is to empower Latinos and Latinas through their vote. The vote has the power to transform our communities..The Wall Las Memorias is a community health and wellness organization dedicated to serving Latino, LGBTQ and other under-served populations through advocacy, education and building the generation of leadership.