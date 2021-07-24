Education

ABC7 Salutes: Pasadena City College named top community college for veterans

By
PASADENA (KABC) -- For many military members -- making the transition back to civilian life can be difficult. But tucked into a corner of Pasadena City College the Veterans Resource Center is open for business and ready to help.

And no college in the state is doing better in the business of graduating veterans.

"I honestly would not be where I am without them. We are all trying to figure it out and I appreciate this organization, this place so much," said Itzel Baraket.

"When I called them I told them I wanted to be a nurse what do I need to do?" said Natalie Charoenying. "They said come in, we'll help you settle. We have classes to help you become the goal that you want to be."

They come from all the branches: Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines. And all with questions about what's next when they enter the civilian world.

"They helped do my academic plan, to make it out of here in two years," said Ernesto Lopez. "It's super convenient for me and helpful to have my own counselor."

According to the Military Times, this is the best place in the state to get those answers. What separates this program and makes it so successful? According to the vets who come through here, it's all about the staff.

"We have amazing staff that has gone over and above to help veterans," said Carol Calandra, Director of Veteran Resources.

For Calandra and the rest of the staff, seeing these veterans find their way and graduate is the best reward of all.

For all they do, ABC7 salutes the Veterans Resource Center at Pasadena City College.
