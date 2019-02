Dozens of activists rallied Tuesday outside the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and delivered 30,000 signatures calling for prosecution of a prominent Democratic donor in the deaths of two men at his home.They're calling on DA Jackie Lacey to prosecute donor Ed Buck after two men died of apparent overdoses in separate incidents at his West Hollywood home less than two years apart.The DA's office has not filed criminal charges against Buck.Several groups of African American advocates urged Lacey to take legal action against democratic donor Ed Buck - the man they believe is solely responsible for the deaths of Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55. Both black gay men were found in Buck's West Hollywood's apartment less than two years apart."DA Jackie Lacey must prosecute Ed Buck," said Janaya Khan with the group Color of Change. "Ed Buck must be held accountable. We have got to decide now, right now in LA and in this country that having money and having privilege and having power doesn't mean that you get to do whatever the hell you want."The coroner ruled Moore's death a methamphetamine overdose. Dean's official cause of death hasn't yet been released. Buck's attorney has said it was an apparent overdose.The LA County Sheriff department conducted a homicide investigation after Moore's death and is currently investigating Dean's death. That investigation continues as detectives complete interviews with potential witnesses.The sheriff's department says the case has not been submitted to the DA for review and it's unknown when that will happen.Meantime, Moore's mother is weary of waiting for justice and fears another mother could lose her son if authorities don't act swiftly."My baby died alone in Ed Buck's house," said LaTisha Nixon. "He is not going to stop. What is it going to take for DA Jackie Lacey to prosecute him?"The group was not allowed inside the county Hall of Justice, but the boxes of signatures were.