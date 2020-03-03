Bodycam video of actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by South Pasadena police

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- South Pasadena police released dramatic body camera video on Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.

Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.

Family of 'ER' actress killed by police in South Pasadena in 2018 demand answers
EMBED More News Videos



Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.

Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south pasadenalos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingactorpolice cameraofficer involved shootingpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News