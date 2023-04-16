Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach features race cars of the past and the future

For the first time, every GTP class car has hybrid power this year.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Acura Grand Prix is a major event for Long Beach, and for race fans, this year is billed as "Southern California's 200 mph beach party."

There are six competition events in total over the course of two days, with the hallmark being the IndyCar race on Sunday afternoon, and among the thousands of fans in attendance, it's not hard to find young ones who have maybe only seen racing in their favorite movies.

Raymond Hernandez of Anaheim brought his son to his first in-person auto race.

"You start them with 'Cars,' 'Cars 2,' 'Cars 3,' and then there he goes," he said with a laugh.

Before Hernandez himself was born, Formula 1 cars ruled the streets of Long Beach in the late 70s and early 80s. Well, they're back! Restored F1 cars that raced in Southern California in the event's infancy.

"At the time, we thought there was no way this would survive, and it has survived 48 years," said Cris Vandergriff, President of the Historic Motor Sports Association.

And at least one inspired a racer at an early age.

"When I was a kid, seeing the Formula 1 cars in the 80s, and now being back here, actually in one going around the track, like my heroes of the day," said Sean Allen, an amateur race driver who'll be running one of the vintage open-wheelers around the Long Beach circuit.

It's not just about the past, the future is out competing on the track as well in the IMSA series. For the first time, every GTP class car has hybrid power this year. Prototype cars are meant to reflect the latest technology, and that coming in the near future.

"To bring hybrid is absolutely a message that has come strong from our auto manufacturers. Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche now with these hybrid powered prototypes, and people can identify with that term, as they see it on the cars on the 405 or 710 every day," said John Doonan, president of IMSA.

The Acura Grand Prix ends Sunday, April 16.