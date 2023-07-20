Aviation set company in North Hollywood sees dip in sales amid writers, actors strikes

As Hollywood writers and actors continue hitting the picket lines, television and movie sets are sitting in silence, including one in North Hollywood.

Aero Mock-Ups in North Hollywood, which provides mock-ups of airline cabins, airport terminals and private jets for movies and shows, said sales have gone down.

"We started this year pretty good and Then word of the strike started happening and we dropped our second quarter about 75% in profits," said General Manager Drew McAnany.

The company provided sets for shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Friends," and the Netflix drama "Hustle."

Aero Mock-Ups Founder and CEO Richard Chan started in the airline industry and created the aviation set company in 1988.

With two strikes underway, Chan said he is trying to make due with other work.

"We're looking at now ... what can the industry still do during the strike? There are options. Music videos, commercials, we can still do with independents, which we have done for a long time," he said.

Chan said the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted business, but have since pushed through it.

He remains hopeful they'll be able to push through the strikes while they work on other projects.

"Totally supportive of the strikers. We want you to have what is owed to you. So hang in there. Get the right contract," said Chan.