First ever art collection displayed at SoFi Stadium features African American art and artifacts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- SoFi Stadium is accomplishing many firsts this year. Just over a week ago it hosted its very first Super Bowl and now it's presenting the world-renowned Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. It's the first ever art collection to be displayed at the stadium.
"We want our kids and other kids to understand the significance of knowing American history," said Shirley P. Kinsey, a co-founder of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. "And the part that African Americans played in building this country."
In honor of Black History Month, the art collection, which is one of the world's largest private collections of African American Art and Historical Artifacts, will be open to the public at SoFi Stadium starting Wednesday.
"This collection is important because it illuminates so many unknown stories of incredible people doing incredible things and under the most difficult of circumstances," said Khalil Kinsey, the general manager and chief curator of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. "It's a part of American history that is not shared, but what I feel is the missing link to a greater understanding toward our mission for progress."
"It's a real chance for our community to be able to see themselves and see their history displayed in a way that they haven't normally been able to see it," said Jason Witt, the senior director of community affairs for SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.
Shirley, Bernard and Khalil Kinsey hope their art collection, which spans over 50 years, can reach an even wider audience by being located at SoFi Stadium.
"People that may have never been in a museum before will come to SoFi because of the significance of this architectural structure," said Bernard Kinsey, the other co-founder of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. "And they'll get all of this education and beauty associated with the Kinsey Collection and I think that's a pretty good combination."
The exhibit that features over 70 works of art, sculptures and more will be on display at SoFi Stadium through April and tickets can be purchased at online.
