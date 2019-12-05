AIR7 HD struck by drone over downtown LA, makes precautionary landing

AIR7 HD was struck midair by an object, believed to be a drone, while flying over downtown Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- AIR7 HD was struck midair by an object, believed to be a drone, while flying over downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night and had to make a precautionary landing.

The chopper was flying over downtown around 7:15 p.m. when the pilot and reporter Chris Cristi say they heard and felt a bang as an object struck the tail of the chopper.

The impact did not affect the helicopter's ability to fly but the pilot landed as a precaution.

"It was a scary couple of minutes not knowing what happened," Cristi said. "But it feels great to be back on the ground."



While they initially believed they hit a bird, after landing they determined the object was most likely a drone.

The helicopter was flying at an elevation around 1,100 feet. Drones are normally prohibited from flying above 400 feet.

Who was operating the drone is not immediately known.

Los Angeles Police Department officials launched an investigation into the incident.



The department launched its own helicopter and sent out a ground crew to look for debris on the ground.

"This could have been a disaster & we are glad everyone is okay. Be a responsible and legal unmanned aircraft operator...know & follow the rules," LAPD tweeted.

In addition to federal laws, the department noted the city of Los Angeles has an ordinance passed in 2015 that regulates drones. The ordinance prohibits flying drones within five miles of an airport, above 400 feet elevation or in a way that interferes with manned aircraft. It also says drones cannot be operated beyond the unassisted line of sight of the operator.

As drones become more popular, conflicts with aircraft are becoming more common. There have been several incidents during California wildfires where firefighters had to stop aerial operations because of drones in the area.

During the Woolsey Fire in 2018, Los Angeles County firefighters reported several instances in which drones interfered with helicopter firefighting operations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles countydroneshelicopteraviation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
LAPD union apologizes to family in corpse-groping case
3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Orange County
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspect ID'd
Homeless children in LA to get help from expanded program
Suspect surrenders in Westlake hit-run that killed father of 4
Show More
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
OC man rescued from rushing water after falling during hike
Wrightwood homes, cars tagged with swastikas, suspects outstanding
SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Thursday morning
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
More TOP STORIES News