Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Tick Fire evacuees, relief workers

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the Tick Fire burns in Santa Clarita, Airbnb hosts are offering free housing to fire evacuees as well as relief workers deployed to the area.

Airbnb has set up a page on its website with a map showing an area from Santa Barbara County to Riverside County and south into Orange County where hosts can opt in to offer their home for free to eligible guests. More than 500 hosts have signed up to participate.

The free housing option will be available until Nov. 7.

As of Friday morning, 40,000 residents living near the 4,300-acre fire have been ordered to evacuate. Click here to see the latest Tick Fire evacuation orders and closures.
