Alanis Morissette brings musical 'Jagged Little Pill' to Hollywood Pantages Theatre

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The Broadway musical, "Jagged Little Pill," takes its title from the 1995 breakthrough album by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. In 2020, the show won two Tony Awards, including best book of a musical for writer Diablo Cody. The show takes the audience through a myriad of emotions.

"It's basically an invitation to feel feelings that have been stigmatized for so long: rage, fear, sadness, ambivalence, all these feelings," said Morissette. "Courage, emboldened, at least validated for our experience."

Morissette says her partnership with Cody was a match made in heaven. Cody says Alanis made one thing very clear from the beginning. "This is not an autobiography of Alanis Morissette. That was really the only parameter she gave me. She said you have creative freedom but I don't want it to be about my life."

Cody admits she was a little nervous before Morissette saw the final product.

"I have to say the first time she saw it I was scared to death," admitted Cody. "My main goal here was to make Alanis happy. And she was. So I was like, my work is done here!"

Now that the Grammy award winning singer-songwriter now has a Tony winning musical on her resume, is there anything left to conquer? Morissette says... plenty!

"There's so many forms of expression," said Morissette. "So for me whatever itch I haven't scratched in a while in terms of art form, that's what is calling me."

"Jagged Little Pill" plays at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood through October 2nd.