5 children, 3 adults hospitalized after fire rips through apartment building in Alhambra

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were hospitalized, including five children, after a fire erupted Friday morning at an apartment building in Alhambra. Three of the victims were critically injured.

The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at a multi-level structure in the 300 block of North Electric Avenue, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find multiple people hanging from outside an upper-level window.

A family of seven was transported to a hospital along with a good Samaritan. Which of the eight were in critical condition was unclear.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.