ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was recovering in the hospital Tuesday after she was shot at a condo in Alhambra.The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Benito Avenue.Alhambra police say a man knocked on the door and asked for the victim by name.He then shot her with a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene, according to police.Paramedics rushed her to a local hospital in critical but stable condition as police questioned several people.Officers have not made any arrests, and a motive is unclear.