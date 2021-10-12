California wildfires

3,900-acre Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County, partial closure of 101 Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara quickly exploded in size Monday, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

The fire began Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and now covers approximately 3,900 acres, fire officials said. It was uncontained as of early Tuesday morning, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for wildfire information in the US.

The flames are threatening at least 100 structures, officials said.

"The fire is burning in dense chaparral and is being pushed by strong winds and growing at a rapid rate of speed," a report on InciWeb said.

Winds in the area were recorded at 30-35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.

1st mountain lion to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild in California is found dead
EMBED More News Videos

A female mountain lion rescued in Monrovia last year after being injured in the Bobcat Fire and subsequently returned to the wild has been found dead.


The blustery conditions forced all aircraft crews assigned to the fire to remain grounded due to unsafe flying conditions, fire officials said.

The flames also prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

About 250 crew members are assisting the firefighting efforts, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Alisal Fire comes as California is grappling with a devastating fire season, including nine active major fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The largest is the massive Dixie Fire, which has consumed nearly a million acres since it sparked on July 13. That fire is now 94% contained.

Overall, the state has witnessed 7,883 fires this year, which have scorched nearly 2.5 million acres, according to Cal Fire.

Climate change has created conditions conducive to fueling the fires in California -- such as warmer temperatures and lower humidity, which leads to drier vegetation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa barbara countycalifornia wildfiresevacuationbrush firewildfire
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
1st mountain lion in California released back to wild dies
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Here's how you can prepare for a wildfire
Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in Woolsey Fire insurance suit
TOP STORIES
Victim of Koreatown assault afraid after attacker released
Two dead after plane crashes into homes in San Diego County
Dodgers face elimination from NLDS at home Tuesday night
Long Beach residents remember late singer Jenni Rivera
Texas governor bans vaccine mandates, including for private employers
Gabby Petito autopsy results to be released Tuesday
LAPD chase of stolen SUV ends in El Sereno
Show More
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic battery
Thousands of Kaiser employees vote to authorize strike in SoCal
Dust storm sweeps through Lancaster amid high wind warning
Cool temps on tap for SoCal Tuesday as winds die down
More TOP STORIES News