Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire

INLAND EMPIRE (KABC) -- If you're looking to get into the Holiday spirit -- there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are already drawing big crowds.

For close to 40 years now, people from all across Southern California have come flocking to Rancho Cucamonga to see the lights on Thoroughbred Avenue. Some homes with more traditional decorations... others including Disney characters... and even Star Wars.

It's become such an attraction, that the city gets involved to help manage all the traffic.

On a recent weekend, the line of cars waiting to see the Thoroughbred lights stretched to the 210 freeway... with an hour and a half wait to see the lights.

In Chino, more than 50 homes on and around Fillmore Street are in the Christmas spirit... this display just south of the 60 freeway between Cypress and San Antonio.

This display, known as the San Antonio lights... can be driven or walked.

In Riverside, a family on Gracefield Way has decorated their home for the past 30 years. The driveway and front walkways lined with more than 100 scrolls with the names of children who've visited the home.

And for more than a decade, nearly 30 homes on Bainbridge Circle in Murrieta have welcomed and impressed visitors with their Christmas lights display.

And one of the most stunning displays to be found anywhere in the Inland Empire, is on McCully Court in Moreno Valley. With Disney characters, the Muppets, Snoopy and a nativity scene, it's something that would make even Clark Griswold envious!

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from the Inland Empire!