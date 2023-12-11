Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade 2023: Here's how to stream it live

It's that time of year! The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade will dazzle the harbor this week as 100 over-the-top yachts and boats will light up the peninsula starting Wednesday.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is set to dazzle the harbor this week as it kicks off its 115th annual event!

One-hundred over-the-top yachts and boats of all sizes will light up the peninsula as they cruise around Lido Isle starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., for five nights.

This year's route will be the same as last year, starting and ending at the tip of Lido Isle. Here's a map of the parade route and an approximate timeline of when the parade will pass by local landmarks.

You can rent a boat, watch from a waterfront restaurant or head to Marina Park. A free opening night event will be held at the park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The largest public viewing spot will feature fireworks, food vendors, live music and more.

If you can't make it to the boat parade, ABC7 we'll be streaming it live on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel.

If you need to download our app, search ABC7 Los Angeles to find the app and download it to your device. Once you download the app, there's no login required. Simply open the app to begin watching our 24/7 live stream.