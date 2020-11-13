Arts & Entertainment

All Good News: Murrieta restaurant 'Mitra's' offers free meal, helping hand to those in need

Restaurant owner opens his business, and his heart, to feed those in the community who could use a helping hand.
MURRIETA -- Max Khazaeian owns Mitra's cafe in Murrieta... specializing in Persian kabobs. Good food for a good price; and for some - it's completely free.

Outside Mitra's you'll find a sign letting people know if you're hungry and don't have money, don't worry. Here, they'll feed you.

"A mom came with her 3 kids here, and she said she didn't have money, I gave them four plates, they were really happy, yeah," said Khazaeian.

Some days nearly a dozen people will take him up on the offer. He's been doing it for nearly a year. It actually began as an idea to help people during the holidays last year. Then, came the coronavirus pandemic. Khazaeian brought back the sign, knowing even more people needed help.

"They lost their job and they don't have any money, so whoever comes in and say they don't have money we just feed them," said Khazaeian.

Max is doing it not only to help those who are struggling; he gets something out of it for himself as well.

"It makes me really happy inside," said Khazaeian. "I can at least help a little bit for the community."
