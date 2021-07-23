All Good News: Sheriff, Fire professionals jump in to rowing challenge for pediatric cancer patients

CHINO (KABC) -- "Only 22 hours to go! Woo!"It's a 24-hour rowing challenge to raise money for pediatric cancer patients.The cause is important to Special Enforcement Bureau Deputy Aaron Scheller whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer at two and half years old and has now been cancer free for three years."When you're sitting there and you're dealing with cancer and you're fighting cancer and you're sitting there your daughter is in the bed and you're sitting on the side you can't do anything," said Deputy Scheller, "So what the joy jar does is it comes and brings things into your room that you're able to enjoy life while going through cancer."The Joy Jars are filled with toys and games for the child fighting cancer. The idea came from the Jesse Rees foundation. Jessie died from cancer as a child and had a vision to help families battling the disease."To me, as Jesse's daddy to see these people sacrifice their bodies, raise money to help more kids never ever give up which is the mission of our foundation," said Eric Rees, the CEO of the Jessie Rees foundation. "it's very very special and I'm so honored to be participating in it."Five teams rowed for 24 hours straight! The teams came from the LA County Sheriff's Department, LA County fire, local cross fit teams and more. Altogether they raised more than $40,000 for pediatric cancer patients."No greater cause than helping kids with cancer," said Sgt. Ahmad Kamal, "And helping support that and cancer in general kids you know that just motivates me to come out there with my team to raise money for them""NEGU which stands for never ever give up, which was our motto and my daughter is healthy today and we hope that that continues but not every child gets that," said Deputy Scheller, "And so for us it's an opportunity to give back a little bit of life in the hospital that they might not normally have."