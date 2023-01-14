OC 'Wishing Tree' offers hope, resolutions, good feelings for new year

The Sherman Library and Gardens Corona del Mar offers a magical display that features a wishing tree... a place where visitors can write down their deepest hopes and desires.

CORONA DEL MAR (KABC) -- An Orange County botanical garden is providing a special home to people's wishes. The Sherman Library and Gardens Corona del Mar offers a somewhat magical display.

"It's great for the new year because everyone has that feeling of renewal this time of year, making resolutions hopes for the future," said Catherine Dickinson, Education Director, Sherman Library and Gardens.

The tradition got started nearly a decade ago. Scott LaFleur is the executive director here.

"It started out on a little tiny maple tree and it just grew beyond our expectations and now we use this California pepper tree which is the oldest and largest tree we have on our site," said LaFleur.

Over the years, they've noticed more people wishing for one thing in particular.

"A lot more wishes for health wellness and mental health... physically, mentally, enjoy themselves and enjoy life," said LaFleur.

For the next couple weeks wishes can be added, bug soon they will come down. Only to return next holiday season, to offer that special personal interaction.