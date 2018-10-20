WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a University of California, Los Angeles student at a fraternity party last week.
Nima Bendavood, 21, surrendered to UCLA police Saturday afternoon.
The suspect was taken to Los Angeles County Jail and bail was set at $100,000.
Bendavood is not a UCLA student, campus police said.
The incident happened between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at a fraternity located on Gayley Avenue, across the street from UCLA's campus.
Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.
The victim told police she did not know the suspect prior to the assault, which was reported to police about 12 hours after it happened.
Bendavood is expected to be in court on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
UCLA police asks anyone with information to contact the department's Detective Unit at 310-825-1491.