LASD investigates death after fight between 2 men in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A death investigation is underway in Altadena after a fight broke out between two men Sunday.

Deputies from the Altadena Sheriff's Station responded to a possible battery and medical rescue call in the 2300 block of N. Canyada Avenue just after 3 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found one of the men unresponsive and the other suffering from "apparent injuries that he sustained during an apparent physical altercation that occurred between two men," said investigators.

When L.A. County Fire crews arrived they pronounced one of the men dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Los Angeles County Homicide Investigators are looking into what led to the deadly altercation.

It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.