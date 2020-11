Jennifer Lopez, Maluma join 2020 American Music Awards lineup with collaboration performance

LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Lopez and Maluma join the star-studded lineup of performers for the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month, producers announced Thursday.The superstar duo will deliver a world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," a collaboration emphasizing "the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and Hip-Hop genres to match its overarching popularity," according to producers.J.Lo is no stranger to the AMA stage -- she hosted in 2015 and returned in 2018 for her performance of "Limitless." 2020 marks Maluma's AMA debut.BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will also take the stage to perform The performances will be an AMA first for Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion, who are both nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.