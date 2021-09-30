viral video

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after accidentally tossing package onto roof during bug scare

Doorbell video captured the driver circling the homeowner's yard, trying to figure out what to do after the delivery faux pas.
Video shows delivery driver accidentally toss package onto roof

SAN DIEGO, California -- An Amazon delivery driver somehow accidentally threw a package onto a roof, and it was all caught on the homeowner's doorbell camera.

It may seem questionable. How does someone stick a package roof landing unintentionally? If you watch the video, you'll see that all it takes it a pesky insect.

The driver swatted at something, either a bug or a spider web possibly, when the package went flying.

The delivery driver can be heard on camera in obvious distress as he realizes where the package landed. He can even been seen walking around the yard in circles a few times, unsure what to do next.

Homeowner Casey McPerry uploaded the doorbell camera video to TikTok with some added music and the caption, "Seriously it's okay, this made our day."

The husband and wife who live in the home didn't know what happened until they got a message saying, "Hi this is your Amazon delivery driver. This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?"

Since they didn't see the message until that evening, the package was still sitting on the roof. They used a flashlight to confirm it was there, then grabbed the package of vitamins the following day.

Some people commented on the video seeing the positive side: A roof delivery is a great way to keep package thieves away.

Some viewers also named the delivery driver the best Amazon driver ever for his concern after mess-up.
