must-see video

Video captures moment Amazon driver comes face to face with bear while making delivery

At one point, the driver tried to scare the bear away after it climbed on top of a wall.
EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Amazon driver comes face to face with bear during delivery

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Tense moments showing the moment an Amazon driver came face to face with a bear in Upland were caught on surveillance video.

The bear was captured on video just behind the gate seconds before the driver showed up.

He tried to scare the bear away after it climbed on top of a wall. All of the commotion seemed to have scared the bear off, allowing the driver to carefully deliver the package.

The homeowner said he often sees wildlife such as bears, coyotes, and mountain lions on his property.

Thankfully, the driver was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsuplandbearsurveillancesurveillance cameradriveramazonwild animalscaught on tapeanimalcaught on videoanimalsmust see videocaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MUST-SEE VIDEO
VIDEO: Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
Sea lion recovering after freeway rescue in San Diego
VIDEO: Lost sea lion somehow makes its way onto San Diego freeway
Woman caught shoplifting while carrying pickaxe at Venice Rite Aid
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood
LAUSD to require students to wear non-cloth face masks starting Monday
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Millions of at-home COVID tests at Monterey Park warehouse backlogged
Rams advance to NFC Championship with win over Bucs
Activists call for reward after teen found dead along South LA freeway
COVID hospitalizations decrease in LA County for third consecutive day
Show More
COVID testing mega-site set to open in Beverly Hills
Video shows wild street takeover near Fairfax District
Fraudulent COVID testing sites shut down in South Gate, Bell Gardens
High winds topple massive trees in La Verne; public park red-tagged
Dog left at OC grooming salon stolen by employee, owner says
More TOP STORIES News