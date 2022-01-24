Video captures moment Amazon driver comes face to face with bear while making delivery

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Tense moments showing the moment an Amazon driver came face to face with a bear in Upland were caught on surveillance video.The bear was captured on video just behind the gate seconds before the driver showed up.He tried to scare the bear away after it climbed on top of a wall. All of the commotion seemed to have scared the bear off, allowing the driver to carefully deliver the package.The homeowner said he often sees wildlife such as bears, coyotes, and mountain lions on his property.Thankfully, the driver was not injured.