Amber Alert issued in LA County for 1-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her father

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen with her father in Los Angeles County.

The California Highway Patrol says Catalina Reyes Canino, 23 months old, was last seen with Leonardo Rosales on Thursday in the area of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard.

They are believed to be in a gray Honda Accord, but the year and license plate number were not immediately available.

The child, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in a light purple shirt with unicorns.

Police say Rosales should be considered armed and dangerous.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
