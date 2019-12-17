Amber Alert suspect held by citizens at San Luis Obispo County gas station until authorities arrive

By
CAMBRIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who authorities said abducted his 2-year-old daughter and stabbed her mother in San Jose was captured when a group spotted him at a gas station in San Luis Obispo County on Monday and stopped him from leaving.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Bethanie Carraza, who was found safe inside the suspect's vehicle in Cambria.

San Jose police say 24-year-old Victor Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose Sunday night before the abduction.

Al Ashcroft spotted the suspect's vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, just minutes after receiving an Amber Alert on his phone.

"Told my wife, 'Get out, I'm going to block this guy in,'" Ashcroft said.

Magana's keys were inside the car, along with his daughter.

A witness said Magana denied being the suspect and said his daughter hadn't eaten in six hours.

Video shows the suspect hitting the car, trying to break-in.

"He hit the window twice trying to get in, and finally a guy bear hugged him from behind and I took the rock away," Ashcroft said.

Footage showed Magana on the ground as law enforcement arrived to take him into custody.

Ashcroft said the girl was in good spirits.

The mother of the daughter remains in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiasan luis obispo countychild abductionamber alertabduction
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glendale man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car at Sequoia National Park
New California laws in 2020
Renters rights: What to do when facing eviction in LA
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Couple marries at Santa Ana grave to honor bride's grandfather
JoAnn Buss, mother of Lakers team president Jeanie Buss, dies
Armed suspect dead in East Los Angeles after deputy-involved shooting
Show More
Strong winds drop temps, raise fire danger across SoCal
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Surprise military homecoming: Walnut 2nd grader reunites with sister
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Suspect dies after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News