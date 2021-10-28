Orange County-bound flight diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant, airline says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

OC-bound flight diverted after passenger assaults attendant

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An American Airlines flight from New York to Orange County was diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on Wednesday, according to the airline.

Flight 976 from New York City's JFK International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana made an emergency landing in Denver after a passenger physically assaulted the flight attendant, American Airlines said in a statement. The plane eventually made it to Orange County.

The airline said the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed the passenger and took him into custody. A photo posted on Twitter by another passenger shows the suspect handcuffed and sitting at the gate.

"We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution, and the individual involved in this incident will not be allowed to travel with us in the future," American Airlines said in a statement.

RELATED: Unruly passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal after mask argument
EMBED More News Videos

Two passengers were kicked off a JetBlue flight from Florida to California after refusing to wear masks and arguing aggressively with flight crews.



One passenger says the violence was sparked when the man became upset over having to wear a mask, and then punched a female flight attendant twice in the face.

Witnesses on the plane said the violence was sparked by the passenger refusing to wear a mask.

Passenger Liv Johnson said she then saw staff duct-tape the passenger to a seat.

"If you're not prepared to wear a mask, you're not prepared to fly, that's the moral of the story," said passenger Mackenzie Rose. "In terms of men hitting women, it's absolutely absurd and ridiculous. Fists and violence is never the way."

American Airlines did not provide further details into the incident or the condition of the flight attendant.

RELATED: Delta flight from LAX diverted after unruly passenger makes 'terroristic threats'
EMBED More News Videos

An unruly passenger is in custody after another violent disruption onboard a Delta flight, this time on a plane traveling from Los Angeles.



WABC-TV contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkorange countysanta anajohn wayne airportassaultplane evacuatedremoved from flightjfk international airportflight attendantairplane
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News