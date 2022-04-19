For 'American Idol's' Ava Maybee music is in her DNA; her dad is Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- America voted Los Angeles native Ava Maybee into the Top 14 on "American Idol" and she is excited to keep singing."I'm really proud for having a super deep voice for a woman. I think it's time for an alto to win 'American Idol.' And I think, first and foremost, I just love to tell stories and that's what I want to do for the rest of the season," said Maybee."She's fighting tooth and nail. She's picking great songs," judge Katy Perry said. "She's got a cool, you know, Blondie-esque voice, I think, and an incredible strong focus, wild sense of style. So it seems she really knows who she is."And who is Ava Maybee? Her father is Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. However, Maybee has been making her way on her own."While I love my dad and my dad is a well-known musician, I think, you know, I'm here to do it on my own and I'm here to make a name for myself by myself," said Maybee. "And he's in the audience and he's being a supportive parent."Maybee is now competing with 13 other young singers who all want to win. The other local in the competition, Burbank's Sage, who was eliminated but says she will continue her career without the "Idol" title."I've been writing music ever since I was 16 so I'm super excited to just put out all this music that I've just been sitting on for years and years and years," said Sage. "And I know I have a new fan base to explore and share myself, so I'm really excited. It's been an amazing experience.""American Idol" now has its Top 14 but not for long. That number will be whittled down to the top 11 on Sunday, April 24th.